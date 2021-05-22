Donald Kirker, 84

Donald L Kirker, of Sardinia, Ohio. Our beloved father, husband, and friend passed away following a 4 month struggle with the COVID-19 virus and complications this virus caused, on Monday May 17, 2021 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born in December, 1936 in Harwood, Ohio to Rosa Estella Vilvens and Fredrick C Kirker. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years Norma Lee, foster daughter Daisy Sowers (Cox) his children Marcia (Gary) Adams, Donna (Michael) Gorham, James Kirker, Bette Jo (David) Dailey, Christi Kirker, and Thomas (Megan) Kirker. Grandchildren Paige (Ben) Hoop, Brandon (McKenzie) Downs, Justin (Abby) Downs, Dustin (Kayla) Kirker, Daulton Cox, Zachary Kirker, Grace Gorham, Grant Kirker, Bailey Kirker, and step-grandchildren Tyler (Brya) Jimison, and Trevor (Katy) Jimison. Great-grandchildren Renley Hoop, Braelynn and Blakely Kirker, OaKlee and Josayah Applegate, and brother Fred (Betty) Kirker and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by foster daughter Rosie (Cox) Poe, Brothers Delbert and Philip Kirker and Sister Betty (Glen) Davis and many friends who will never be forgotten.

Don was a United States Air Force veteran serving between the Korean and Vietnam Wars from 1955 to 1959. He was the first dairy farmer in Brown County to own and operate a mechanized dairy farm in the early 1960s. As an icon of community and public service worker he was a water and waste water treatment plant operator for the Villages of Sardinia and Williamsburg, Ohio, and then Village Administrator for the Village of Sardinia. The pinnacle of his love and dedication to community service was when he became a dedicated Volunteer Firefighter and then served as a highly respected and dependable Fire Chief for the Sardinia Volunteer Fire Department retiring in 1990. He was also a founding member of a caring group of citizens from Sardinia who started the Sardinia Life Squad which is now the combined squad and fire service known as the Eastern Joint Fire District with his son Thomas Kirker as Fire Chief. In his love and faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Don was also a faithful serving Christian, serving as Deacon and then Elder of the Sardinia Church of Christ for over 35 years.

A memorial service honoring and celebrating the life of Donald Leroy Kirker, organized by Megie Funeral Home, will be held at the Sardinia Church of Christ located at on Saturday May 22, 2021, Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 11:00 am until the time of service, with burial services held at the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

