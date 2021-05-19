Varner sworn onto council

Georgetown now has a full village council again.

Jeremy Varner was chosen by council on May 13 to fill a vacant seat. Varner was chosen among four candidates that made their pitch to join council prior to his swearing in. The other candidates were Mike Mays, Mark Anderson and Nathen Brune.

All four candidates were given the opportunity to address council prior to the vote. Varner said that his interest in serving on council grew out of volunteer activities he performed in the community and his service on the charter commission.

When asked about two important issues for him, Varner said “From a fiscally conservative standpoint, spending a little money now will save us a lot of money down the road. I would love for us to come to an agreement on the best way to address sewer and water issues.”

He added, “On a positive note, I love how Hanlon Park has been redeveloped and I am very excited about bringing more new opportunities to how the village lives, works and plays.”

In other business, council voted to enter into an agreement with Rumpke that will change the way that trucks enter and exit Highway 68. The resolution involves the vacation and sale of Byers Road. Rumpke will use the new land to move the entrance to the land fill from Mt. Orab Pike to one that is directly of Highway 68.

In exchange, Rumpke will pay the village $20,000 and grant an easement for a new electric gateway sign at the entrance to the village that will be visible at night.

An abandoned house near the landfill on Byers road will also be demolished at Rumpke’s expense.

“When they change to accessing State Route 68 directly it accomplishes two things. It gets the trucks off of Mt. Orab Pike which belongs to the village and it will extend their driveway a significant distance which will give debris more of a chance to fall off the trucks before they get to the highway,” said Village Solicitor Joe Braun.

The next regular village council meeting is scheduled for May 27 at 7 p.m.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/web1_varner-Gtown.jpg