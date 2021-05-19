Thomas Grant Mengistu, beloved son of BriAnna Grant and Jason Mengistu of Georgetown, Ohio entered this world February 11, 2021 at 11:15 A.M. and left this world May 10, 2021 at 12:55 P.M. surrounded by his family after losing his battle with Trisomy 18. Thomas brought so much joy, happiness and unconditional love to so many people in his eighty-nine days here. He was preceded in death by his grandfather – Thomas Grant, grandmother – Brenda Mengistu and great grandmother – Joyce Huwel.

In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by two older brothers – Omoruyi Ekhator and Jason Mengistu II; grandmother – Dorella “Gigi” Grant; aunts – Stephanie Felder and LaKisha Pfeffer; uncles Brian Grant and Brandon Grant; godmother – Lindsay Orr; his special “aunti cuz” – Kirsten Grant and many others.

The family would like to thank the NICU staff at Cincinnati Childrens Medical Center for the incredible care and support provided to the family. A special thank you is sent to one of his NICU nurses – Carina Wright, who shared a very special bond with Thomas.

A Private Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at the convenience of the family at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas Grant Mengistu Memorial Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}