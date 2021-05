Local Attorney Thomas Mayes recently returned from a deployment overseas in Kuwait with the Army Reserves. Running to greet him are his children Lorelei, Henry and Adeline. The News Democrat would like to thank Mayes for his service to our country and welcome him home.

