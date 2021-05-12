William “Bill” Holbrook, 67

William “Bill” F. Holbrook, age 67, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born on November 14, 1953 in Paris, Kentucky to the late Julian P. Holbrook and Joyce Ann Holbrook Mignerey. Bill leaves behind two children – Blake Holbrook of Cincinnati, Ohio and Heather Holbrook of Knoxville, Tennessee. He was also blessed with one grandson, Keaton Holbrook of Knoxville, Tennessee, and one sister – Julianne Holbrook of Sardinia, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

