Justin McAfee, 35

Justin R. McAfee, age 35, of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born December 2, 1985 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of John and Debbie (Truesdell) McAfee of Ripley, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his fiancée – Morgan Borders; his daughter – Samantha Rachele McAfee; one sister – Amy Newton (Dale) of Beavercreek, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers Mary McAfee and Rose Truesdell.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

