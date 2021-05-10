Dorena Quallen, 65

Dorena May Quallen, 65, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born September 30, 1955 in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Harold Wilford Iles and Doris Virginia Mardis Iles. Dorena was a 1973 graduate of Fayetteville High School and worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital as a dietary aide.

Survivors include two daughters, Angela (Brad) Woodruff of Sabina, Ohio and Amanda (Heath) Bradshaw of Wilmington, Ohio; four brothers, Wesley Iles of Fayetteville, Ohio, Rick (Judy) Iles of Fayetteville, Ohio, Tom Iles of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Darryl (Laury) Iles of Lynchburg, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Samantha Woodruff, Kylie Woodruff, Harper Woodruff, Larkyn Woodruff, Owen Bradshaw, and Aubrie Bradshaw. In addition to her parents, a brother, Mike Iles, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, May 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorena’s memory may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 10296 Springfield Pike, Suite 550, Cincinnati Ohio 45215 or the Clinton County 4-H Endowment, 111 S. Nelson Avenue, Suite 2, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

