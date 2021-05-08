Donna J. Johnston was born August 16, 1951, in Felicity, Ohio to the late Richard and Eloise (nee Francis) Clifton and passed away April 19, 2021, in Anderson Township at the age of 69. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Neil and Robert “Chub” Clifton.

Donna is survived by her husband, James E. “Jim” Johnston, sons, Todd Smith, Brent (Trisia) Dunlap, step-children, Shelley (Lisa) Johnston, Julie Russ, David (Chelsea) Johnston, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and the light in her eyes, Jaiden.

Donna was a resident of Georgetown, Ohio and retired from Cincinnati Milacron with over 40 years of service.

Funeral service 12:00 PM, Friday April 23, 2021, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel, Ohio. Visitation 10:00 AM, Friday until time of service at 12:00 PM, Friday.

Burial Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. www.ecnurre.com

