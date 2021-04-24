Donald Ray Layman, age 80 of Cincinnati, Ohio formerly of Brown County, Ohio died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. Mr. Layman was the president of McIntosh Trucking Corporation and a United States Army veteran. He was born September 28, 1940 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Ray Theodore and Anna Kathryn (Prather) Layman. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Teresa Gilbert and two sons – Garry Layman and Donald Layman II.

Donald is survived by his wife of thirty years – Frieda (Murrell) Layman whom he married November 2, 1990; four step daughters – Connie Coles (Jim) of Lehigh, Utah, Lisa Masten (Chris) of Greensboro, Maryland, Sharon Menkhaus (Mike) of Hamilton, Ohio and Sylvia Switzer (Jon) of Batavia, Ohio; one step son – Todd Davis of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three grandchildren; fourteen step grandchildren; twenty step great grandchildren; one sister – Rosalee Davidson (Lee) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers – John Layman (Karlene) of Westchester, Ohio and Raymond Layman (Sandra) of Cincinnati, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and special niece – Cheryl Miracle of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Private funeral services will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the convenience of the family at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}