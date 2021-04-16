The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a commercial building in Ripley (Brown County).

The Ripley Fire Department was dispatched to 623 S. 2nd Street on Monday evening for a fire at a large commercial building where the Ripley Flea Market is housed. Upon their arrival, crews discovered the wooden steps on the back on the building had been set on fire.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Ripley Fire Department. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}