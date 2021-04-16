Highlander resigns from Georgetown Council

The Georgetown Village Council met on March 25, 2021. Councilmember Wade Highlander announced at the meeting he has some obligations that will draw him away from the community more frequently and feels that he cannot devote the time and effort the community deserves from a councilmember.

He said he regrets he can’t fulfill his term and it is with reluctance he has decided to step down and that this was his last council meeting.

Mayor Dale Cahall said he had been a good councilmember, would be hard to replace, and regretted his leaving. The council has 30 days from the next council meeting on April 8 to replace him. If they fail to fill the seat, the mayor will then choose his replacement. Anyone who is interested in the open seat should contact Mayor Cahall, Administrator Tyler Thompson, or a councilmember.

Representing the Bicentennial Committee, Nancy Montgomery requested the Bicentennial Flag be returned to the flagpole in Bicentennial Park. The American flag and the Georgetown flag have been put on the flagpole instead. Montgomery explained that the flag was designed with Allison McHenry’s winning bicentennial logo and the committee had voted to have the flag displayed in Bicentennial Park to honor the Bicentennial of Georgetown and the history of the village. The consensus of the Village Council was to return the flag to the park.

Steve Wolfe addressed Council to compliment the Georgetown Police Department in their response to two calls he had recently made. He said the officers who responded to both calls were professional and went above and beyond.

Mark Anderson then addressed Council to voice his unhappiness that Montgomery, a citizen, was writing a grant for a splash pad. He felt only paid employees should write grants. He also voiced his ongoing opposition to the fiber optic project. Mayor Cahall cut Anderson off and Anderson left the meeting.

In response to Anderson’s comments about the splash pad Jeff Bizzantz questioned Council about the size of the splash pad and cost of water. Councilmember Andy Clift informed Bizzantz that the splash pad would be 35’ in diameter and would cost about $1000 for water for a year. The splash pad is the same as the five splash pads Adams County installed about three years ago.

In other business, the Rumpke contract was returned to Council with no changes. Rumpke will increase trash pickup fees 1 ½% for April 2021-2022 to $10.40 and $9.36 for Senior Citizens per month and 1 ½% April 2022-2023 to $10.56 and $9.50 for Senior Citizens. These rates are the ones charged to the village, but residential rates charged by the village to residents are slightly higher. The new rates will not exceed those currently being paid by residents. The rates will not increase the third year of the contract. Council unanimously approved the contract.

A resolution was passed unanimously to extend the Georgetown Local Tax deadline to May 17, 2021, following the example of the Federal IRS.

Fire Chief Joey Rockey presented the Fire and EMS Services Contract with Scott Township. Georgetown provides fire and EMS services to about one third of Scott Township. He said most calls to Scott Township are car accidents on U.S. Route 68. The new contract is for only 1 year with about a $600 increase. Chief Rocky and the other two fire departments who cover the rest of Scott Township will meet with township leadership and work on a 3-year contract in the future.

An ordinance was also introduced to outline rules for public comment.

Councilman Buddy Coburn asked to comment on Section 3 which reads “The Mayor or Presiding Officer may, with the exercise of discretion, restrict duplicate testimony on a particular subject.”

This would keep a large number of people from addressing council with the same information. Councilmember Coburn said, “I would like to suggest that we strike Section 3. I just feel that is putting you (the mayor) in an awkward position. I don’t feel it’s necessary. We do have, from my understanding, we have verbage in there that allows a person to speak for five minutes. If they feel they need longer, they can ask for additional time and it would be up to council, we would vote on whether or not to give them and how much additional time to give them. We have to protect our citizens but we also have to protect the integrity of this council and our meetings.”

Councilmember Clift added, “I think Section 3 is also restrictive. We certainly want all of the public input we can get. We love when residents of the community come and speak to us and give their opinions on things. Sometimes it changes decisions. It’s important to hear from the public. I also have a concern with Section 5 of this ordinance particularly the first sentence. ‘The Mayor or Presiding Officer reserves the right to rule out of order disruptive,’ which is very vague, ‘threatening, or otherwise unprofessional conduct of any member of Council or meeting participant.’”

Clift said he interprets that as giving the mayor the right to silence any council member who he or she finds offensive. He thinks the mayor should not have the power to silence a council member. He has no trouble with taking council out of the section and leaving the public in.

Mayor Cahall explained that Section 3 was to keep 30 people from addressing council about the same issue. Councilmember Clift said, “I think if we’ve done something bad enough to warrant 30 people telling us the same thing, we’d better listen to them.”

Currently, the council uses Roberts Rules of Order which allows the presiding officer to keep order but the solicitor said it is always good to have additional rules in place to control decorum in meetings. Section 3 was removed and Section 5 removed councilmembers.

The rest of the ordinance states that members of the public will have five minutes to speak during the public participation portion of the meeting. The mayor may respond to questions or comments if he chooses to do so or may delegate comments to councilmembers. Outside of the public participation portion of the meeting the public may only speak with the permission of the mayor. The mayor can rule out of order any comments he deems “disruptive, threatening, or otherwise unprofessional conduct” of any member of the public

Fire EMS Chief Joey Rockey said warning sirens are tested the first Wednesday of every month. Both of Georgetown’s are working fine. The criteria for the sirens going off in bad weather is a severe thunderstorm warning with a minimum of a tornado watch. They can also be set off to warn residents of any kind of emergency like a chemical spill. He reported that the firehouse should be done soon but will take a few weeks to get moved back in. He is very pleased with everything.

Police Chief Rob Freeland said the village is ordering another Durango to replace a 2010 Charger. The new Durango will look different than the Durango they bought last year which was a service model but not actually a police cruiser.

Administrator Thompson and staff did site visits with Kelley Heslar to the positions where the new entry signs will be placed. The final sign design will be presented at a meeting in April. The new doors have been installed. The old doors will be put on govdeals website and the link will be put on the Village Facebook.

The Georgetown Station Culvert project is coming along quickly. The O’Reilly’s store construction should be starting soon next to Health Source. Administrator Thompson looked into a handicap swing for about $1000 plus an additional tripod. Thompson wants to check handicap accessibility all around the park before they add something like the special swing.

Councilmember Cornette brought up concerns about the $16.00 per hour pay for the part-time seasonal worker in relation to police and fire EMS pay. The pay for a part-time police officer starts at $17.25. The starting pay for a part-time Firefighter- EMT Basic is $13.00, for a part-time Firefighter-EMT Advanced is $14.75, and for a part-time Firefighter-EMT Paramedic is $16.00.

Councilmember Coburn suggested, “If you have your firefighter-EMT at the firehouse and he’s there, for say three hours and they get a call. He’s gone for three hours and then they come back into the firehouse. I realize they’re doing stuff there. What would you guys think about increasing part-time firefighter EMS pay during a run?” The issue was referred to the HR committee which meets on April 7 at 6:00 P.M.

Councilmember Cornette also thanked Montgomery for her volunteer work and stated that she is appreciated.

