Timothy Tate South, age 64 of Florence, Kentucky and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, April 5, 2021 at his residence. He was a race horse groomer at Turfway Park. Tim was born July 18, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Tate and Frankie (Carpenter) South.

Mr. South is survived by four children – Timothy South, II of Georgetown, Ohio, Brady South of Hamersville, Ohio, Kayla South of Cincinnati, Ohio and Abbigail South of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Avery, James, Taytum and Logan and three sisters – Maribeth Creachbaum of Ripley, Ohio, Retha Wilkinson of Amelia, Ohio and Patricia Leopard of Arizona.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

