Norma Jean Hammons, age 74 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was an executive Secretary for the Navy Exchange and loved working in her flowerbeds. Norma was born January 5, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Jack and Lillian (Kaut) Fry. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter – Patricia Hammons, two brothers – Herbie and Joe Fry and one sister – Charlotte Smith.

Mrs. Hammons is survived by her husband of 58 years – Jerry W. Hammons whom she married December 27, 1962; three grandchildren – Jessica Joyner and husband Brian of North Carolina, Crystal Mclain of Georgetown, Ohio and John Mclain of North Carolina; five great grandchildren – Gracie and Noah Joyner and John, Alex and Finley Mclain; two sisters – Betty Sargent and Deloris Setty both of Loveland, Ohio; two brothers – Michael and Donald Fry both of Hamilton, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Fairview Chapel, 10989 US 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Chapel, 10989 US 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

