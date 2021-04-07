Delores ‘Dee’ Miller, 80

Delores “Dee” Miller of Buford, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on April 03, 2021. She was born December 26, 1940 to the late Jobie and Athena Suggs in McRoberts, Kentucky.

Delores is survived by her loving daughter Marcy Miller of Buford, Ohio; Her cherished grandchildren Megan (Steve) McMullen of Buford, Ohio and Marissa Miller of Buford, Ohio; Her adored great-grandchildren Molly, Madison, Grady, and Gannon McMullen all of Buford, Ohio and Millie Miller of Buford, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Delores was proceeded in death by her loving husband George Miller, two brothers and two sisters.

Delores was a retired school bus driver for Lynchburg-Clay Schools. She enjoyed bowling and supporting the Cincinnati Reds.

Funeral Services will held on April 07, 2021 at 1:00 pm at United Planes United Baptist Church located 15982 State Route 68 Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be held at Buford Cemetery in Clay Township, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be directed to United Planes United Baptist Church.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.

