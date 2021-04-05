Annette Hunter, 80

Annette Marie Hunter, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Cumberland, Rhode Island died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a 1958 graduate of the Sacred Heart Academy in Fall River, Massachusetts and the St. Anne’s Hospital School of Nursing in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1961 and a member of the St. Patrick Church in Maysville, Kentucky. Annette was born May 3, 1940 in Swansea, Massachusetts the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice (Desjardins) Williams, Sr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Brian Hunter in 1992 and one sister – Marjorie Cardon.

Mrs. Hunter is survived by her husband of fifty-six years – David C. Hunter; four children – Arthur Hunter of Bethel, Ohio, Alice Hunter of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Kathleen Williams and husband Arthur of Hingham, Massachusetts and Michael Hunter and wife Kim of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Elizabeth, Erin, Grace, Clare and Abigail Hunter, Timothy, Matthew and Emily Williams and Samuel Linkous; three brothers – Clarence Williams, Jr. and wife Majella of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Roger Williams and wife Lizzie of Greensboro, North Carolina and Richard Williams and wife Penny of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30A.M., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the St. Patrick Church, 110 East Third Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. Rev. Andrew Young will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio with rosary service at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Saint Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Warren, Rhode Island. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

