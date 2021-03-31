Richard Cody Conwell of Mt. Orab, OH. Born on August 8, 1994 in Dayton, OH. Passed suddenly on March 27, 2021 at the age of 26. Beloved son of Linda Sue Dixon and the late Richard C. Conwell. Loving brother of Chelsea (Emma) Conwell and Dusty (Jennifer) Conwell. Cherished by numerous relatives and many dear friends. Family and friends will be received from 11 AM – 1 PM on Wednesday, March 31 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will begin at 1 PM. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.

