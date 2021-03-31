Jerry Young, 79

Jerry E. Young of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by family on March 29, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born on December 1, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Janet Roush Young, there loving children Daniel William (Sherry) Young of Williamsburg, Ohio, Steven Floyd Young of Georgetown, Ohio, and Douglas Earl Young of Williamsburg, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Travis Garrison, Nicholas (Maria) Garrison, Johnathan Young, Samantha Wines, Bridget (Dave) Burge, James (Beth) Hupp, Nikki (Taylor) Scott, Steven Jerrod Young, Lorin (Johnathan) Sturgill, Madison Young, Brenden Young, Keegan Douglas Young, Ashley (Robert) Muscarella, Austin Kinder, and Zachery (Sara) Spaulding; his 15 cherished great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchildren; and his caring brother Randall (Deanne) Haley of Avoca, Arkansas.

Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter Verenda Lee Garrison and brother Alfred Ray Haley.

Jerry served in the US Army. He also taught Welding classes at the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow the services at Buford Cemetery where Military Honors will be bestowed.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Fisher House @ Cincinnati VA.

