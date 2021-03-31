James Thacker, 81

James Alex Thacker, age 81 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, Florida.

He was the owner operator of Thacker Trucking and D&J Transport near Mt.Orab, Ohio and retired from SENCO after 23 years of service. James was born October 26, 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky the son of the late William Jefferson and Nancy Jane (Muncy) Thacker.

Mr. Thacker is survived by his wife – Doris (Thornbury) Thacker; two sons – James Gregory Thacker and wife Jennifer of Williamsburg, Ohio and Donnie Gene Thacker and wife Rachael of Sabina, Ohio; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one brother – Charles Kenneth Thacker of Canada, Kentucky and one sister – Helen Sue Varney of Mentor, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Mt.Orab Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154 under the direction of the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Bloomrose Cemetery near Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt.Orab Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

