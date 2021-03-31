Freeman finances face full hearing

Recent “dark money” spending by the political empire of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder will have some light shined on it soon.

Householder-backed District 66 candidate Allen Freeman is facing a full hearing before the Ohio Election Commission on July 15 regarding his campaign spending.

The hearing will be quasi-judicial, which means that any testimony will be on the record and under oath.

“It gives the ability to have witnesses, to have subpoenas and interrogatories and depositions. I think it has tremendous potential for uncovering and unraveling the funding model used behind the Householder candidates,” said public ethics advocate Christopher Hicks.

Hicks filed the original complaint against Freeman alleging that Freeman underreported spending on political advertising and on in-kind campaign contributions in required filings before and after the Ohio primary election on April 28.

Freeman finished in third place in the election behind winning candidate and current State Representative Adam Bird and Brown County Attorney Nick Owens.

If found guilty of a violation or violations, Freeman could be fined by the Ohio Elections Commission or the matter could be turned over to prosecutors for possible criminal prosecution.

Subpoenaed to testify and provide information are Freeman, Luke Householder, Steven Caraway, R. J. Mancini and the Strategy Group Company.

Householder is the son of Larry Householder, who Hicks reports witnessing numerous examples of Luke engaging in campaign activities on behalf of Freeman.

Caraway is the owner of Churn Creek Strategies, a poltical strategy company employed by Householder in his capacity as Ohio House Speaker. Mancini was listed as Freeman’s campaign manager on official documents.

The Strategy Group is a political strategy and media group that created and purchased advertising on behalf of Freeman and the Growth and Opportunity PAC, which the FBI alleges was controlled by Householder.

Former Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien represents the The Strategy Group and is fighting the subpoena issued by the OEC.

In an e-mail to OEC Director Philip Richter, O’Brien wrote “Pursuant to our telephone conversation I understand that you agreed with my view that as a NON-PARTY to these proceedings that under 3517.153(B) ORC, Ohio Administrative Code 3517-1-09 and Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 33 that those companies and their officers or employees are NOT subject to Interrogatories.

That being the case please advise if it is necessary to File a Motion to Quash or if the subpoena as it relates to the Interrogatories on Attachment B numbered 43-52 will be withdrawn by you or Order of the Commission.”

Hicks responded to O’Brien by writing “The subpoenas were issued via the OEC, and after their review, so I am unclear on why there would be confusion.

However, I would be glad to considering filing an OEC complaint re. over $100k in unreported in-kind contributions via Strategy Group for Media to Mr. Freeman’s campaign as enumerated in my complaint.

I would hope that you and your client want to get to the bottom of this all and, as a former prosecutor, you were concerned with weeding out corruption (not stonewalling).

That said, I would ask you to file an actual motions to quash (vs. seeking a backdoor quash via telephone and email). I want this all to be on the record transparently.”

At press time, the subpoena to The Strategy Group remained valid.

Hicks said that while the process may seem complicated, the idea behind his complaint is simple.

“For a year now, Allen Freeman has said that he only spent about $15,000 on the entirety of his campaign. Anybody who lives in District 66 knows how absurd that it because of all the TV commercials, mailers and other media that said it was paid for by his campaign,” Hicks said.

“The absurdity of Allen Freeman claiming to have only spent $15,000 will be the undoing of all this. He’s trying to use what happened with Householder to walk away and not pay his campaign bills and not report the spending properly.”

Hicks said that the spending on Freeman’s campaign is at the center of the allegations of the FBI against Householder.

“What we saw with Allen Freeman and Larry Householder was truckloads of money not getting reported and being spent in a completely coordinated way. Here was nice stuff from Allen Freeman coordinated with lies and distortions being pumped out from dark money groups in direct collaboration with Freeman’s campaign,” Hicks said.

Hicks used publicly available documents as the basis of his complaints, including the pre and post campaign finance reports from Freeman and political spending records held by the Federal Communications Commission.

The News Democrat independently reviewed the documents referenced by Hicks for accuracy.

The “Committee to Elect Allen Freeman” reported contributions of $69, 634.70 and expenditures of $2810.13 on March 5 in a Pre-Primary filing.

The Post-Primary filing on June 4 showed $39,450 in contributions and $11,361.29 in expenditures. Total reported contributions for the campaign were $109,084.70 and total reported expenditures were reported as $14,171.42.

Regarding expenditures, the FCC records tell a different story.

They show a total spent on broadcasted political commercials alone of $118,094.50. The commercials ran on all four Cincinnati area television stations, the IHeartMedia radio group and Spectrum cable.

All of the invoices of the broadcasting entities have Freeman’s name on them.

In a story originally published in April of 2020 by The Brown County Press, it was reported that the Growth and Opportunity PAC spent $382,000 on broadcasting advertising, with 75 percent of it spent in House Districts 65 and 66 on behalf of Freeman and Jean Schmidt.

The spending was reported in a required filing to the Federal Election Commission.

Schmidt won the primary election and will take office in January.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in direct mail spending also took place during the campaign.

Growth and Opportunity PAC reported spending $247,166 in direct mail. Following the spending formula for television advertising, that means that about $185,000 was spent on direct mail supporting Schmidt and Freeman.

The postal permit number used to mail the political advertisements from both Growth and Opportunity PAC and the Freeman campaign is identical. The Growth and Opportunity PAC is also linked to recently indicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Taking half of the $185,000 on direct mail for Freeman and adding the documented television advertising makes a total of $210,594 of media spending by Freeman. He reported total expenditures to the Ohio Elections Commission of $14,171.42.

In a telephone call with The News Democrat, O’Brien had no further comment on the matter on behalf of The Strategy Group.

Neither Freeman Attorney Don Brey or Freeman himself responded to requests for comment.

