Anthony Alcorn, 28

Anthony Alan Alcorn, 28 of Winchester, Ohio.

He was born December 14, 1992 in Xenia, Ohio.

Anthony went to the lord on March 14, 2021 as a result of a Homicide in Gresham, Oregon.

He loved his family and doing anything outdoors.

He was proceeded in death by His Maternal Grandfather Hugo Coday. His Maternal Uncle Chris Richey Sr. His Cousin Charles Richey. His Friend/Brother Devon Walker. His Paternal Grandmother Mary Alcorn. Paternal Grandmother Rita Call. His Paternal Aunt Rose Alcorn.

He is survived by his mother Cindy Jo Preston and His step-father Mark Preston of Winchester, Ohio and his father Tony (Sherry) Alcorn jr. of Mount Orab, Ohio. Brother Brandon (Heather) Alcorn of Winchester, Ohio. Sister Kristion Alcorn of Winchester, Ohio. Step- Brother Tad (Christa) Preston of Hamilton County, Ohio. Step-Sister Hannah Preston of Hamilton County, Ohio. Nephew Kylo Nichols, Nephew Kolton Alcorn. Niece Zoey Preston. Maternal Grandmother Betty Coday of Winchester, Ohio. Maternal Aunt Tina (Jim) Townes of Sardinia, Ohio. Maternal Uncle Clifford Coday of Winchester, Ohio. Paternal Uncle Charles (Nancy) Coday of Winchester, Ohio. Paternal Grandfather Tony Alcorn Sr. of Fairborn, Ohio. Paternal Grandfather Kenny Call of Gallipolis, Ohio. Paternal Aunt Angie (Johnny) Toner of Fairborn, Ohio. Paternal Uncle Ike (Kelly) North of Fairborn, Ohio. Paternal Aunt Tina (Doug) Alcorn of Fairborn, Ohio. Paternal Aunt Mary (Anthony) North of Fairborn, Ohio. Paternal Aunt Tonya (Bill) Call of Gallipolis, Ohio. His Best Friends Winston Delk of Seaman, Ohio and Jimmy Dressell of Winchester, Ohio. Many more Family and Friends. Anthony was loved by so many.

Beam-Fender Funeral Home will have Graveside services at Cherry Fork, Ohio Cemetery on Route 136, at 1:00 p.m Saturday April 3rd 2021.

Celebration of his life will be at Sardinia American Legion at 110 College Ave, Sardinia Ohio immediately after the service.

