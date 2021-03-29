Mark Gulat, 63

Mark W. Gulat, age 63, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

He was born in Mariemont, Ohio, to the late Clarence R. Gulat and Helen L. {Moreland} Gulat.

Mark is a 1975 graduate of Mariemont High School. He married Tammy L. {Oberschlake} Gulat in 1982. They have been Brown County residents since 1995.

Mark retired from Ford Motor Company in 2007.

A private family gathering is planned to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Sardinia Historical Society c/o Patsy Albert, 13680 Matthews Rd., Sardinia, OH 45171.