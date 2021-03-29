Eric Earl Myers, age 56 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a Logistics Manager. Mr. Myers was born November 21, 1964 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Earl Myers of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Antoinette Marshall Myers. He was also preceded in death by a step-daughter – Richelle Hoover.

In addition to his father, Earl Myers (Barbara) of Georgetown, Ohio, Eric is survived by his loving wife of ten years – Melissa Hale Myers; two daughters – Jennifer Myers (Lisa) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Meagan Myers of Aurora, Indiana; two sons – Zachary Myers of Hillsboro, Ohio and Chad Myers (Jessie) of Versailles, Indiana; one step-daughter – Rianna Hoover (KG) of Franklin, Ohio; eight grandchildren; one brother – Brad Myers (Jennifer) of Maineville, Ohio; two step-sisters – Melody Miller of Milford, Ohio and Stacey Berger (Dan) of New Richmond, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery in St. Clair Township, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

