Fredrick “Joe” Joseph Kitchen of Tipp City, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the age 76. Joe was born July 16, 1944 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Fred and Cecile (Puckett) Kitchen. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved sisters, Bettie Justice, Helen Swearingen and Patricia Sloas. Joe was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family, boating on the Ohio River, listening to country music and watching a variety of sports. Despite supporting many different football, baseball and basketball teams, he always reserved a special place in his heart for the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a Communications Technician and was honorably discharged after six years at the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. Following military service, he worked several jobs, ultimately retiring in 2012 as a quality control manager after a twenty-year career at Jackson Tube Service.

Mr. Kitchen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara (Maxwell) Kitchen, whom he married November 14, 1970; two children – Michael Kitchen of Tipp City, Ohio and Michelle (Jeff) McQuality of Huber Heights, Ohio; two grandchildren – Timothy Watts II of Kettering, Ohio and Allyn Watts of Dayton, Ohio and his brother – Roger Kitchen of Christiansburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, the family welcomes floral arrangements to the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a United States veterans association of your choice or the American Cancer Society.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

