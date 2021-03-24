Fred Wagel Jr, 95, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born September 4, 1925 in Georgetown, OH, the son of the late Fred Sr and Margaret (Kalb) Wagel. He was a lifetime farmer raising tobacco, sheep and chickens. He worked at the bank in Russellville for 19 years and was a clerk for Jefferson Twp for 28 years. He was a 4-H advisor of Jefferson Amateur Farmers for 20 years. He loved the 4-H programs in Brown County. He was also a US Army WWII veteran and a lifetime member of the Peace Lutheran Church.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Freda Wagel, sister, Audrey Wagel and most recently his good friend Betty K. Wardlow.

Fred is survived by daughter, Karen Wagel of Georgetown; brother, James Wagel and wife Miriam of Georgetown; granddaughter, Courtney Wagel of Amelia and 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Pastor Laura Shreffler will be officiating. Visitation will be private.

During the visitation and funeral, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Campership Fund, 10581 Dayhill-Arnheim Rd, Georgetown, OH 45121 or to the Brown County 4-H Endowment Fund

Web: https://go.osu.edu/brown4hendowment

Please sign Fred’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

