Sardinia Council met in regular session on March 8 and passed motions to improve the village’s park, hire a consulting agency for bringing development to the village, and discussed options for adjusting cemetery rates.

Upon opening the meeting, Mayor Tina Houk asked council and community members to keep Police Chief Jim Lewis in thoughts, as he recently lost his stepfather. Chief Lewis provided his report that detailed the acquisition of two new body cameras the department recently purchased. He said that if the cameras are well-liked, the department plans to purchase two more with funds from the department’s budget. He also signed the Mutual Aid Agreement that the village has with the Sheriff’s Department, which allows reciprocal assistance between the two departments if there is not enough coverage at any given time.

The council made a motion during the meeting to change zoning laws for residents to be allowed to build on lots that are a minimum of 60 feet by 120 feet. The change is a result of a resident who wants to build on his property, but due to current laws, cannot. The council unanimously voted to amend the laws.

The Public Works Committee made several strides in making decisions to further development in the village. The council agreed to hire The Hamman Consulting Group for $7500 to make a full village evaluation for potential development opportunities. The group is also contracted by the Village of Georgetown and has facilitated multiple economic growth opportunities including the addition of Waldom Electronics to the village’s business repertoire. The council also voted to utilized Choice One Engineering to complete the application for a Nature Works Grant for up to $20,000 that can be used solely for the village’s park. The village will pay Choice One $1200 to draft and submit the application.

Council agreed that they will review the current costs for the cemetery, including opening and closing amounts and plot costs. The amounts have not been altered since 2010, and the need for more funds is growing following a failed cemetery levy on last November’s ballot.

The council verified that the village-wide yard sales will be held on both Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend. Residents may also hold yard sales at any point during the year with no permit required.

Council meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 7:00 p.m. in the village office on Maple Avenue and the public is encouraged to attend.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/web1_Sardinia-Council-3-11.jpg