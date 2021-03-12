Karen Ann (nee Bach) Beckler of Williamsburg, OH. Born in 1968 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed on February 27, 2021 at the age of 52.

Beloved daughter of Mary Kay (nee Busemeyer) Lucas and the late John W. Bach. Loving sister of Greg (Karen) Bach, Jeff Bach, Diane (John) Paoletti, Mark (Amy) Bach, Eric (Julianne) Bach, Susie (Dave) Fowee, Amy Bach, John (Julie) Bach and the late Nancy Bach and Mary V. Bach. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.

Karen had bravely struggled with mental health issues at intervals throughout her life. She had successfully navigated those issues and was at a wonderful place at her passing.

Karen’s beautiful soul and free spirit will be dearly missed. May her amazing laugh live on through each of us here on Earth as she experiences the joy of Heaven.

Friends will be received from 6 PM – 8 PM on Thursday, March 4 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will be at 11 AM on Friday, March 5.

Interment, Myers Cemetery.

In gratitude for their longstanding support, please consider a donation to the Brown County Board of Mental Health, 85 Banting Drive, Georgetown, Ohio, 45121.

Pastor Aron Kirk will be the minister for Karen’s services.

Pallbearers for Karen are: Greg Bach, Jeff Bach, Eric Bach, John Bach, Dave Fowee, John Paoletti and Jake Dane.

