David Brian Dawson, Sr., 54, of Georgetown, passed away on March 10, 2021, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born on September 21, 1966, in Cincinnati,Ohio, son of Bobbie Kallam and the late James Dawson. He was preceded in death by his father and son, Josh Hamilton. He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Kallam (Ron); son, David Dawson Jr. (girlfriend Rebecca Creel); siblings, Anita McKinzie (Roger) and James Dawson (Robbin); nieces, Bethany Heslar (Kelly) and Samantha Gray (Cary); aunts, Connie Chaney (Wendall), Vivian Weber (Charles) and Phyllis McGowan; also numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. David was a Mason and member of the Georgetown Masonic Lodge # 72. He was a past president of the Brown County Republican Party, Eagles, and owned an insurance company in Georgetown. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment Greenmound Cemetery.

