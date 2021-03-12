Cathy Smith, 69

Cathy Ann Smith, age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a graduate of the Georgetown High School Class of 1969. Cathy was born May 1, 1951 in Ewing, Kentucky the daughter of the late Hershel Darnall and Beulah (Tumey) Brown. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father – Donald Brown, two brothers – Raymond and Larry Darnall, two sisters – Jackie Jodrey and Teresa Souder, father and mother-in-law – Felix and Mary (Coldiron) Smith, three brothers-in-law – Daryl Smith, Estel Newberry and Robert Jodrey, two sisters-in-law- Wilma Jean Smith and Doris Darnall, one niece – Brandi Fisher and two nephews – Jason Jodrey and Kevin Newberry.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 50 years – Bascom Smith whom she married November 28, 1970; two children – Serena Taylor of Georgetown, Ohio and Bascom Anthony Smith of Felicity, Ohio; four grandchildren – Triston and Magen Smith and Trey and Sevanna Taylor; two brothers – Harold (Sharon) Darnall of Sardinia, Ohio and Mike Darnall of Ripley, Ohio; three sisters – Jean Newberry of Georgetown, Ohio, Bonnie (Eddie) Martin of Sardinia, Ohio and Donna Brown of Georgetown, Ohio; nine brothers and sisters-in-law – Ruby (Ronnie) Hawthorn of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Damon (Sherry) Smith, Denver (Loretta) Smith, Marcella (Jr.) Hazelbaker, Kathy White and Peggy (Billy Jo) Taulbee all of Felicity, Ohio, Ed Smith and Phillip Smith both of Moscow, Ohio and Kelly (Valerie) Smith of Felicity, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Face mask will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Cahall Funeral in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

