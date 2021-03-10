Colleen Brown, 77

Colleen Verdina Brown, age 77 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She worked in administration for Republic Waste Services. Colleen was born May 26, 1943 in Williamsburg, Ohio the daughter of the late Oliver Franklin and Dorothy Opal (Moore) Riddle. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – David R. Brown in 2004; one sister – Joann Cornelius; two brothers – Robert Riddle and infant brother.

Mrs. Brown is survived by two sons – Russell Brown and wife Susan and Mike Brown and wife Tanya all of Buford, Ohio; one daughter – Brooke Rogers and husband Mark of Milford, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Hannah and Natalie Rogers both of Milford, Ohio and Danielle, Lucas, Nathan, Clay and Quinn Brown all of Buford, Ohio and one great grandchild – Willow Harp of Owensville, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio with cremation to follow. Inurnment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio at the convenience of the family. During the visitation face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Neediest Kids of All, P.O. Box 636666, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-6666 or to SPCA Cincinnati, 11900 Conrey Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

