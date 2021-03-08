Betty Wardlow, 96

Betty Kathleen Wardlow, age 96 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Georgetown Villa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker, member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim and the Order of the Eastern Star, Russellville Chapter #461 and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. Betty was born May 9, 1924 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Vern and Mabel (Ellis) Miller. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Willard L. Wardlow in 2007, one brother – Bob Miller and two sisters – Mary Liming and Jane Miller.

Mrs. Wardlow is survived by one niece – Sue Adkins and husband Tom of Cincinnati, Ohio; three great nieces and nephews – Aaron Adkins of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ian Adkins and wife Liz of Nashville, Tennessee and Megan Adkins and husband Matt Schreiner of Cincinnati, Ohio; four great-great nieces and nephews – Logan, Elizabeth, Ivy and Nancy Adkins and many special friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio. Rev. Laura Shreffler will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

