In a statewide address to Ohioans Thursday evening, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged Ohioans to remain committed to following COVID-19 safety practices as Ohio cases trend downward, and detailed the measurement needed to lift all Ohio Department of Health orders.

“This has been a very tough year for Ohioans, yet we did what Ohioans always do— we rallied together to protect the most vulnerable,” said Governor DeWine. “The end of our fight is now in view, but we must continue pressing forward. We can set realistic goals that we are within reach for lifting health orders.”

Governor DeWine announced that when Ohio reaches 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted. Cases per 100,000 people for a two-week period is a measurement that Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have utilized since early in the pandemic. Brown County currently has a case level per 100,000 people of 131.2 after 57 cases were reported over the past two weeks. To reach the level of 50 cases per 100,000 people, Brown County would have to have fewer than 22 cases over a two week period.

Governor DeWine also detailed the success that Ohio has seen recently in the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio’s stay-at-home order and curfew have been lifted, and restaurants, bars and gyms are open. In February, Ohio vaccinated over 200,000 educators for students to return to in-person learning. As of today, nearly 95 percent of Ohio’s K-12 students have returned to school for in-person learning.

