Michael Bellamy, 55

Michael Anthony Bellamy, age 55 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, March 1, 2021 at his residence. He was machinist for Acco Fastener for 33 years. Mike was born September 30, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Curtis Bellamy and Alice (Maxwell) Bellamy. He was preceded in death by five brothers – Kurt, James, Bill, Rick and Jerry.

We are taught as children that good always overcomes evil. The hero always defeats the villain in the end and that the hero will always be there to save the day. Our hero was defeated in his sleep on March 1, 2021. The evil villain CANCER snuck up on Michael in the dead of night while he lay resting from his ongoing battle with the thug.

Mike’s legacy will continue to move forward through his loving wife and soulmate Kimberly (Buckler) Bellamy and so many other family members and friends that will think of him daily. His children – Cassandra, Joseph, Cheyenne, Karragan, Amber, Ashley, Wendy, Alice and Tyler will all remember the many life lessons taught by their day and all the laughter he brought with him. His sisters – Barbara, Hope and Gayle will hold each memory of their brother tight. His numerous grandchildren will have a lifetime to think of the wonderful times they had with Papaw Mike. His extended family – Charlie, Mista, Charlie, Sean, Wendy, father and mother-in-law – Val and Diana Baker and so many more who are very thankful that we spent time with a hero.

Mike, stop fixing the side-by-side, you have wings now my friend.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home is Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

