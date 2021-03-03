James M. Finley, age 72 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the owner and operator of Superior Plus Hardwood and a United State Army veteran. Jim was born November 20, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Hiram H. and Gwendolyn (Hamblin) Finley.

Mr. Finley is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah Ann (High) Finley whom he married April 1, 1972; one daughter – Teri L. (Finley) Dunning and husband George William “Bill” of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandsons – Seth William and Ethan James Dunning both of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Vivian Finley of Florida; two brothers – Ted Maupin and wife Rosetta of Loveland, Ohio and Herbert Finley and wife Sandra of Ripley, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Louie Curtis and Douglas Craig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Graceland Memorial Garden in Milford, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

