Donald T. Cranfill Sr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home on February 28, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born to the late Phillip T and Myrtle (nee Howell) Cranfill on March 12, 1948 in Ohio.

Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years Betty (nee Smith) Cranfill; his loving children Donald Cranfill Jr. of Illinois, John Cranfill of Clermont County, Ohio and Michelle Stover of Clermont County, Ohio; his caring Step-Children Clinton (Kimberly) Sexton of Maysville, Kentucky, Donald Moore Jr. of Pierce Township, Ohio, Sheri Moore of Bethel, Ohio, and Vanessa (Terry) Harps of Amelia, Ohio; his 9 cherished grandchildren, and his 6 caring siblings.

In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his Step-Son Randell Moore, and 1 sister.

Donald served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict, was a member of F & AM Lodge 61 in Bethel, Ohio, and a member of the American Legion Post 406 in Bethel, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends can visit beginning at 2:00 pm until the time of Service.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Vietnam Veterans of America at 8719 Colesville Rd, Suite 110, Silver Springs, MD 20910.