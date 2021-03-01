Ohio Second District Congressman Brad Wenstrup came to Brown County on Saturday, Feb. 13 to observe the drive through COVID vaccination process and even got to give a few shots himself.

“This is the moment we have been working toward for an entire year. I have a chance as a doctor and member of congress to work with the Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed and the whole development of this. It’s just been phenomenal,” Wenstrup said.

He also addressed concerns that some people have about the accelerated process seen in developing the vaccine.

“They didn’t cut any corners, they were just being more efficient. For example if you moved from phase 1 of a trial to phase 2, you started phase 2 the next day. We also developed 100 million vaccines to be ready to go if approved,” Wenstrup said.

“I would like to commend all of the americans that participated in the trials. It was a public private partnership that got us to where we are today.”

He added that there was still a lot of work to do.

“Now we are actually delivering vaccines and it feels great. County by county, state by state, let’s get vaccinated and let’s get over this thing,” Wenstrup said.

“There will undoubtedly come another time where we will be faced with this again. We now have a process that develops vaccines that has never been seen before.”

As far as what the future holds, Wenstrup said that there are still questions to be answered.

“What we really want to see is if the antibodies are still present a year from now. What remains to be seen is if this is going to be an annual event.”

