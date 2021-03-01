Marlene Yarger, age 88, of Mowrystown, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday night, February 22, 2021 of natural causes surrounded by her family.

She was born April 8, 1932 in Brown County, Ohio, daughter of the late Grover and Amy Winkle Overstake.

Surviving are her four children, Mona Lisa (David) Crone, Tracy Dietmeyer, Rusty (Casey) Yarger, and Amy Hill all of Mowrystown, nine grandchildren, Jodelle (Hank) Dean, Christopher Yarger, Ashley Crone, Brandon Hill, Desiree Dietmeyer, Mickenzie Scott, Christian Hill, Chandra Hill, and Brianna Hill, two great-grandchildren, Austin Mintz and Larkin Dean, and a special niece, Bonnie Overstake-Crago.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Yarger, great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Jean Owens, two brothers, Delmar (Emma) Overstake and Don (Evelyn) Overstake.

Private GravesideServices will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}