Jimmy C. Neal, age 88 passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jimmy was born August 31, 1932 in Newtown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Lewis and Cora Helen (Colyer) Neal. He was also preceded in death by one infant son – Donald Gene Neal, one daughter – Sharon (Neal) Slack, one son-in-law – Richard Rhoades, one infant grandson – Ryan Alford Partin and one infant brother – Preston Neal.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years – Annabelle (Kieffer) Neal; two daughters – Linda Neal Rhoades of Sinking Spring, Ohio and Debra Neal Scott and husband Larry of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one son-in-law – Mark Slack of Palmetto, Florida; six grandchildren – Seth Partin and wife Chelsey of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Clayton Rhoades and wife Janie of Peebles, Ohio, Sara Partin of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Caleb Rhoades of Leesburg, Ohio, Annie Tolle and husband Jackson of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Gracie Scott of Mt. Orab, Ohio; seven great grandchildren and an eighth on the way; one brother – Creston Neal and wife Joyce of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Gerald L. Kieffer of Jacksonville, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Jimmy was a member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, the Mt. Orab Lions Club where he served District 13-J as a past District Governor and the Mt. Orab High School class of 1948. After he graduated high school, he worked in construction for Edgar Dunn for several years. At the age of eighteen he began working for the Cincinnati Milling Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio where he worked until he was drafted into the United States Army 86th Regiment, 10th Infantry Division and was stationed in Germany where he and Annabelle resided in 1955-56. Jimmy then served in the Army Ready Reserves from 1956-1963. He then worked for the Cincinnati Weather Seal in Newtown, Ohio until he was diagnosed with high blood pressure. He then went to work for Hirons Memorial Works for thirty years until his retirement. After retirement, Jimmy went to work for Thompson-Stevens Funeral Home and then Egbert Funeral Home in Mt. Orab for many years.

Jimmy enjoyed woodworking and being outside. He especially liked working in his workshop where he would build many special projects for his family. He would build flag cases for Egbert Funeral Home and later Cahall Funeral Home for military veteran’s services. He was a big fan of the Peebles High School basketball team and he and Annabelle would rarely miss a game. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be truly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Al Bolte will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery with the United States flag presentation by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. During the visitation and funeral services facial coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Lions Pilot Dogs,Inc., 625 West Town Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 212 Church Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

