Hobert Roark is back behind bars.

He was arrested Feb. 9 in Portsmouth by a multi-jurisdictional team of law enforcement officials.

Roark is in the Brown County Jail on a $1 million bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Brown County Common Pleas Court on March 5.

Roark escaped from the Brown County Jail on December 29. He was free for 42 days, but will pay for that freedom with years of prison time.

One corrections officer was fired and another suspended for a day without pay as a result of the escape.

Roark’s girlfriend Desiree Phillips was also arrested on Obstruction of Justice charges for harboring Roark in her basement.

She is being held in the Scioto County Detention Center.

The escape on December 29 was the second time that Roark escaped from the jail by removing a window with a metal piece of his bunk. He also escaped on November 17, but was caught in Portsmouth about 24 hours later.

Roark’s original charges included Burglary, Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Failure to Comply with a Police Officer, Escape, Vandalism, and Possession of Firearms under Disability. Roark is now facing additional charges of Escape and Vandalism.

In the wake of the two escapes, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said that changes have been made.

“We have implemented additional training for our corrections officers and we have made changes in some of our processes. We have also made changes to the physical plant,” Ellis said.

Razor wire has now been placed around the area where Roark scaled a fence and bars have been placed on the outside of the windows and the window frames have been reenforced.

Ellis said that he understands questions about why these changes had not been made before, but that there are a number of factors at play.

“We are required by state regulations to provide windows in the cells. And when this jail was built in 1983, it was not designed to house the type of felony inmates that we are now holding for months at a time. The changes we have made are in line with this new reality that we face.” Ellis said.

He closed by saying that “The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the law reenforcement Agencies that participated in the investigation and arrest of Hobert Roark.”

Those agencies included:

• Portsmouth Police Department

• Portsmouth SWAT Team

• Georgetown Police Department

• New Boston Police Department

• Mount Orab Police Department

• U.S Marshall SOFAST Team

• Ohio Highway Patrol

• Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

• Brown County Coroner’s Office

• Brown County Drug Task Force

