Brown County Job and Family Services Director David “Mitch” Sharp and Fiscal Officer Brandy Duncan have been suspended with pay pending an investigation.

The action was taken by the Brown County Commissioners on Monday, Feb. 22. The commissioners office released the following statement to the News Democrat.

“After meeting in executive session with the office of Brown County Prosecutor on 2/17/21, the county commissioners have retained the services of outside counsel to conduct an investigation involving operations within JFS. During the investigation, two staff members have been placed on administrative leave with pay. With the investigation ongoing, the commissioners office has no further comment at this time.”

The outside counsel conducting the investigation is Jeff Stankunas of the law firm Asaac Wiles in Columbus.

Stankunas did not respond to attempts by The News Democrat to contact him for comment.

No information has been publicly released on the nature of the allegations that led to the investigation being called for.

According to public records, Sharp is paid $72,758 per year and Duncan is paid $53,705.

The News Democrat will continue to follow developments in the story and will bring them to you as they become available.

