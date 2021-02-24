Terry R. Newberry, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence. He graduated from Georgetown High School in 1966 and joined the United States Air Force in 1967 where he served 3 years as a weapons mechanic during the Vietnam War. He came back to his hometown and worked for the Village of Georgetown for 30 years. During those 30 years he worked for the Water Treatment Plant and in Law Enforcement for the Georgetown Police Department and served as Police Chief from 1995-2003 and after retirement he worked at the BP Gas Station in Georgetown, Ohio. Terry was always giving back to his community and volunteering his time in so many different ways. He was a driver for the Brown County Senior Citizens and the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, a member of the Georgetown Lions Club and the Brown County Gideon’s as well as Sunday School Superintendent at the Mt.Orab Wesleyan Church and Sunday School Superintendent and Deacon at the Hickory Ridge Church. Terry was born January 20, 1948 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Raymond Benjamin and Alberta Pearl (McKenzie) Newberry. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law and close friend – Richard Lang.

Mr. Newberry is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cana (Copley) Newberry whom he married April 15, 1995; three children – Julie (Jim) Kuebler, Ben (Jamie) Newberry and Allie (Nikki Lewis) Newberry all of Georgetown, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Nicholas Kuebler, Dakota Newberry, Destiny Barnes, Alex Kuebler, Marissa Manning, Torrance Manning, Kendal Newberry, Bristol Newberry, Josslyn Manning, Crimson Lewis and Evie Lewis; two brothers – Tim (Linda) Newberry of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Randy (Debra) Newberry of Maysville, Kentucky; two sisters – Sandy Lang of Georgetown, Ohio and Cindy (Sam) Baily of Maysville, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley and Jimmy Parker will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Farmers Chapel Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio with Military Services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Gospel City Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave, #2055, Cincinnati, Ohio 45214 or Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 277, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

