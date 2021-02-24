Richard Fulton, 81

Richard Cooper Fulton was born on August 25, 1939 to Esther (Dyer) and Joseph Fulton at their home on Eagle Creek. He was the third son in a family of five boys and one girl and grew up with a love for the creek and the country. He left this world on February 20, 2021 at the age of 81.

Dickie attended Ripley High School and graduated in 1959. He joined the Army following graduation and was active 1964-69. Dickie was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church of Ripley.

Following his service time, Dickie lived for many years in Cincinnati but came home to his country roots in Ripley as often as possible. He was employed at Pepsi Cola in Ripley, Williamson Heating in Oakley, and retired from Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Schools. He purchased land along the creek and loved to fish, hunt, and enjoy nature. One of his favorite pastimes was riding around in the country with one of his brothers or his friend David Gray, reminiscing, bickering and looking for various birds and animals in their natural habitats. He also enjoyed trapshooting with his brothers and Florida vacations with various family members. His favorite times were spent with his family and speaking to his sister on the phone every evening.

Dickie was an avid collector of “wonderments,” and was always on the lookout for items that peaked his interest. He enjoyed attending auctions and sales and shared this interest with all of his brothers. They were always on the lookout for guns, knives, and other “wonders” that the most people even didn’t know what they were.

Dickie married Georgia Snead Ott on June 2, 1979. He chose to be and was a wonderful father to Georgia’s two sons, Joey and Bradley. He and Georgia also raised Joey’s son, Scottie, together and Scottie was the joy of his life. His son Bradley dedicated the Brad Paisley song, “He Didn’t Have To Be” to Dickie:

“Then all of a sudden, oh it seemed so strange to me

How we went from somethings missing to a family.

Looking back, all I can say about all the things he did for me,

Is I hope I’m at least half the dad that he didn’t have to be.”

Dickie was proceeded in death by his parents, son Joey Ott, and two brothers, Dwight and Jimmy. He is survived by his wife, Georgia, sons Bradley and Scottie, sister Linda Liming, and brothers Tommy and Denny, grandchildren Joseph, Amber and Destinee, great grandchildren Greystone, Scarlett, Violett, and Aiden, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all loved him dearly.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Chuck Reeves will officiate. Inurnment will be in Neville-Vesper Cemetery in Neville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Centenary United Methodist Church P.O. Box 323 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

