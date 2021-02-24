Monica (Brown) Hicks, the matriarch of the Hicks family passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2021 at the impressive age of 105 years old. There will never be another person quite like her as family, friends, and staff at Ohio Valley Manor will attest.

She was born in a farmhouse on Chicken Hollow Road outside of Ripley, Ohio on March 17, 1915 to the parents of Mary (Klump) and Joseph Brown. The Klump and the Brown families had emigrated to these river hills in the 1840’s with the large German migration that occurred.

Monica was born before World War I without the conveniences of running water and electricity. This staunch Republican was born before women had the right to vote. Her very Catholic family including siblings Cyril, Louis, Bernadine, Marguerite, Louise, and Martha would load up in horse and wagon to come to Mass each Sunday. Monica recalled her dad stabling the horse and wagon during Mass on lower Fourth street.

She attended a one room school house until St. Michael School was built in 1923. She was part of the first students to be taught in the new school at a time when the KKK was actively intimidating Catholics in the area. Catholics like young Monica sent a message that Catholics were here to stay!

After graduating from the 10th grade (highest level then at St. Michael) Monica met the love of her life in a young law school student named Arch Hicks, Jr. Arch was a highly gifted student who graduated from law school at the young age of 21. Monica’s keen intellect and wit made her a great match for Arch who would go onto to do great things for his many law clients and the community as a whole. Behind every great man, there’s an equally great woman and Monica was no exception to this. They were married in 1937.

She was the true matriarch of her family from the moment her daughters Carol and Linda were born. The families that Carol and Linda created were everything to Monica. She used all of her many talents from cooking, baking, sewing, painting, crafting, gardening and homemaking in general for her family. You could see her perfectionism in all of her works. Never learning how to drive, Monica was at peace in her home, except when it came to shopping trips to downtown Cincinnati on Wednesdays.

Practicing her Catholic faith was of utmost importance to Monica. She had to be very ill to miss Sunday Mass. On her nightstand, you could see the rosary that she regularly prayed. Despite losing both her eye sight and hearing many years ago, Monica persevered and somehow was able to host large family gatherings well into her nineties.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and son-in-law John L. Cooper. Those left to remember her love and awesome peanut bars include daughters Carol Cooper and Linda (Gary) DeFosse; grandchildren John (Kate) Cooper, Gaynor (Brian) Pfeffer, Jeff (Jo) DeFosse, Wendy (Steve) Cooper, Jill (Kevin) Angst, and Jackie Adams; great-grandchildren Morgan (Theo) Lance, Logan (Benny) Pfeffer, John I. Cooper, Will Cooper, Monica DeFosse, Sister Cecelia Grace (Maria DeFosse), Tanner Pfeffer, Joe Cooper, Daniel DeFosse, Grace Adams, and Mary Ann, Gabriel, Samuel, Abigail, Isabel, Levi, Bernadette Angst; great-great grandchildren Hazel, Luna, Violet Lance. And…many nieces and nephews who loved her.

The family would like to thank the great staff at Ohio Valley Manor who went above and beyond to care for her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Tuesday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

