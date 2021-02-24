Minnie Gladys Watson, 102 of Georgetown passed away on Thursday February 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband George, an infant son Johnny, and a granddaughter Kathy Davis.

She is survived by one son David , two daughters Gladys Ralston and Janet Hatfield, nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 18 soon to be 22 great great grandchildren. Graveside Funeral services were held on Tuesday February 23 at Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown Oh. Beam-Fender Funeral Home Sardinia Oh serving the family

