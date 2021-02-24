John Robert “Rob” Lovett, Jr. age 60 of Hamersville, Ohio died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a Network Engineer for Ohio National Financial Service and loved playing guitar and golf. Rob was born June 30, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Dorothy (Wolf) Lovett of Feesburg, Ohio and the late John Robert Lovett, Sr. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – Chris Lovett and his father and mother-in-law – Robert and Dorothy Jacobs.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Lovett is survived by his wife of 35 years, Vicki L. (Jacobs) Lovett whom he married September 21, 1985; one daughter – Chelsea D. Pittman and husband Frank of Williamsburg, Ohio; two grandchildren – Dorothy L. and Jack G. Pittman; one sister – Margie McElroy and husband Sam of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Richard Lovett of Hamersville, Ohio and Ted Lovett and wife Katie of Georgetown, Ohio; brother-in-law – James Jacobs and wife Sandy of Sardinia, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Aron Kirk and Fr. Tim Ralston will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Face mask are required and social distancing will be observed.

