Ralph T. Moore, age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, February 19, 2021 at his residence. Ralph was a farmer. He was born January 26, 1943 in South Webster, Ohio the son of the late Floyd Thurman and Dollie Lucille (Davis) Moore. He was also preceded in death by two brothers – Roy and Paul Moore and one sister – Mary Bealer.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of fifty-five years – Linda (Bohl) Moore, whom he married August 20, 1965; two daughters – Nicole Hamilton and husband Scott of Sardinia, Ohio and Mylinda Sams and husband Adam of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Tyler Winterod and fiancé Bethany Haynes, Cassie Winterod and fiancé Austin Moon, Madison Sams and Corbin Sams; one brother – Ernie Moore of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters – Mildred McKinley of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Dottie Marck of New Richmond, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Brett Parker will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M.. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}