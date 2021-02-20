Wenstrup visits vaccination clinic

Brown County has the highest level of COVID-19 spread in the state for the third week in a row.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the county had 189 new cases in the past two weeks for an infection rate of 435.16 per 100,000 people.

The latest vaccination numbers available from the ODH show that 3737 people in Brown County have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 8.60 percent of the population. Statewide, 1,369,627 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 11.72 percent of the population.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Feb. 16 that Ohio’s centralized scheduling website has been created, and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is now working with vaccine providers to enroll them in the system. The website will serve as a singular location for Ohioans to confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated, identify nearby providers, and schedule their vaccine appointment.

ODH will work directly with vaccine providers to integrate their current systems into the statewide system and assist them in working through current waitlists to potentially integrate these commitments into the centralized system. Providers will be expected to use this system as Ohio looks to the future, and guidance will be provided in the near future regarding deadlines.

“Once most participating providers have signed up, the next phase will be to make the site live to those seeking to be vaccinated,” said DeWine. “Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch the site to make appointments.”

Outside partners, including the Area Agencies on Aging, will be available to help Ohioans who do not have access to the internet with appointment scheduling.

Ohio Second District Congressman Brad Wenstrup came to Brown County on Saturday, Feb. 13 to observe the drive through vaccination process and even got to give a few shots himself.

“This is the moment we have been working toward for an entire year. I have a chance as a doctor and member of congress to work with the Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed and the whole development of this. It’s just been phenomenal,” Wenstrup said.

He also addressed concerns that some people have about the accelerated process seen in developing the vaccine.

“They didn’t cut any corners, they were just being more efficient. For example if you moved from phase 1 of a trial to phase 2, you started phase 2 the next day. We also developed 100 million vaccines to be ready to go if approved,” Wenstrup said.

“I would like to commend all of the americans that participated in the trials. It was a public private partnership that got us to where we are today.”

He added that there was still a lot of work to do.

“Now we are actually delivering vaccines and it feels great. County by county, state by state, let’s get vaccinated and let’s get over this thing,” Wenstrup said.

“There will undoubtedly come another time where we will be faced with this again. We now have a process that develops vaccines that has never been seen before.”

As far as what the future holds, Wenstrup said that there are still questions to be answered.

“What we really want to see is if the antibodies are still present a year from now. What remains to be seen is if this is going to be an annual event.”

The latest county COVID numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show Brown County in red status.

There have been 3750 cases documented locally since March of last year, with 788 of those coming in November, 1246 in December and 903 in January. So far, 274 cases have been reported in February. At the current rate, there will be approximately 450 cases in the month of February.

Of those 3768 cases reported so far, 3651 have recovered, with 81 currently ill at home and five in the hospital. 31 deaths have been reported in Brown County since March of 2020.

Cumulative cases in local school districts include one student and seven staff cases from the Brown County Educational Service Center, 43 students and 19 staff members at Eastern, 46 students and 30 staff members in Fayetteville, 31 students and 12 staff members in Georgetown, 24 students and 21 staff members in Ripley, 24 students and four staff members at Southern Hills and 75 students and 42 staff members at Western Brown.

In local long term care facilities, there are no current cases among residents at any of the five locations in Brown County. Cumulative numbers since March are 10 residents and five staff members at Close to Home, 36 residents and 22 staff members at Locust Ridge, 15 residents and 28 staff members at Ohio Valley Manor, 82 residents and 66 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home and 48 residents and 30 staff members at Villa Georgetown.

Statewide, 943,291 cases have been reported since March, with 48,739 hospitalizations, 6949 ICU admissions and 16,453 deaths.

