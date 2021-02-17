John Seip, 88

John Warren Seip, age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Seip was a farmer and a United States Army Korean War veteran. John was born December 3, 1932 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late William and Edith (Tumbleson) Seip. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Thelma Lindsey and Emma Jane Seip and five brothers – Russell, Marshall, Chuck, Harold and Paul Seip.

Mr. Seip is survived by his wife of sixty-four years – Barbara (Carl) Seip whom he married May 5, 1956; three sons – Johnny Seip and wife Nicki of Georgetown, Ohio, William Seip and wife Carrie of Georgetown, Ohio and Jeff Seip and wife Kathy of Williamsburg, Ohio; six grandchildren – Zachary Seip, Jesse Seip, Ethan Seip, Emily Hayslip and husband Logan, Jefferson Seip and wife Megan and Brian Baughey; five step grandchildren – Josh Oberschlake and wife Alison, Jeremy Oberschlake and wife Stacey and Adam Schadle and wife Jennifer, Adam Griffith and wife Kristy and Ben Griffith and wife Kate; five great grandchildren – Leah Seip, Ella Seip; Autumn Seip, Alyssa Seip, Brooklyn Elizabeth Hayslip; thirteen step great grandchildren – Payton, Findley, Wyatt, Carter, Braydin, Jordan and Anthony Oberschlake, Pierce and Peyton Schadle, Evie, Calvin, Aiden and Avery Griffith ; two brothers – Earl Seip and wife Connie of Georgetown, Ohio and Donald Seip and wife Anna of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley and Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio with Military Services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

