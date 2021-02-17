Deborah Earhart, 66

Deborah L. Earhart (Lewis) born on March 9, 1954 in Batesville, Indiana and a long time resident of Mount Orab, Ohio passed away at the age of 66 on Monday February 8, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughters Bridget Helbling (Sheehy) and Angela North (Sheehy), sons Matthew Sheehy and Robert Earhart. Ten grandchildren , eight great grandchildren. Three sisters and three brothers.

She preceded death by her son John David Sheehy Jr and her parents Leland Lewis and Violet Tyler (Meyers).

She was greatly loved by many and will be missed. She gave birth to five children but gave the true meaning of family by continuing care for everyone’s children.

She will be cremated and buried with her son at her request at Mount Orab cemetery.

