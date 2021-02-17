Beth Lang, 53

Beth Ann Lang, age 53 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a nurse aide at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Beth was born July 4, 1967 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Bonnie (Yockey) Hopkins and the late Larry Green.

Beth is survived by two daughters – Jessica Preston of Hillsboro, Ohio and Alisha Lang of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her mother – Bonnie Hopkins of Hamersville, Ohio; five grandsons – Christian Lowe, Aiden Christman, Kenneth Christman, Bronson Green and Cainin Green; her companion- Gary Hamilton of Georgetown, Ohio and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio at the convenience of the family. Rev. Laura Shreffler will officiate. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Facial are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Villa Georgetown Activities Fund, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to the donor’s choice.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}