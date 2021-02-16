Evelyn L Woollard, 86, of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1935 in Flemingsburg, KY, the daughter of the late Hurshel Howard and Sudie Elizabeth (Dugan) Daniels. She was a homemaker and a member of the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings; Marvin Daniels, Delmar Daniels, David Daniels and Barbara Thatcher and sister-in-law Burma Daniels.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Woollard of Russellville; sons, Kevin Woollard and wife Doris of Russellville, Tim Woollard of Winchester, Shannon Woollard and wife Jill of Russellville, Brian Woollard and wife Alyssa of Russellville; daughter, Lynne Mitchell of Russellville, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Joe Daniels of Manchester, Wayne Daniels and wife Donna of West Union, Larry Daniels of Winchester; sisters-in-law, Joyce Daniels of Aberdeen and Marsha Daniels of Russellville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

During the funeral and visitation, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Fire Dept, PO Box 268, Russellville, OH 45168 or Russellville Life Squad, PO Box 187, Russellville, OH 45168 or Byrd Twp Fire Dept, PO Box 71, Decatur, OH 45115.

Please sign Evelyn’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

